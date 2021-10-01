Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Vancouver’s popular Imagine Van Gogh exhibition has extended its dates one final time.

The exhibit opened to the public in mid-March. Tickets for the event went on sale in January but quickly sold out, breaking several records in the process. Since opening, over 300,000 visitors have attended the event.

Organizers announced on Friday morning that one final extension will take place and the exhibit will remain open in Vancouver until October 31, 2021.

The exhibition from Europe showcases over 200 of the famous Dutch artist’s paintings projected on eight-metre-high walls. The original canvasses are then expanded, fragmented, and projected into different shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work.

With projections that blanket high walls and floors, visitors are transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work — allowing the audience to “literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.”

The exhibition spans 30,000 sq ft within the Vancouver Convention Centre. For context, the total exhibition space at the Vancouver Art Gallery is approximately 41,000 sq ft. In accordance with British Columbia’s public health guidelines, the event is also contactless.

Ticket prices start at $34.99 for children (ages four to 15) and $39.99 for adults (ages 16+) and can be purchased online. Keep in mind, however, prices may vary based on date.

Imagine Van Gogh is described as a “contactless’ experience with limited capacity, timed entry and operating in full accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

When: March 19 to October 31, 2021. COVID-19 health safety protocols will be in place.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

With files from Kenneth Chan

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Imagine Van Gogh