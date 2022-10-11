Burger King Canada is really getting into the spirit of Halloween this year.

Not only has the popular burger chain created a spooky new Whopper sandwich, but it’s also added an in-app feature to help you detect supernatural beings.

Launching across Canada, Burger King has created a Ghost Detector feature to the BK App for Royal Perks Members. For a limited time only, there will also be a GHOSTS Whopper on the menu.

This unique feature is an “electromagnetic field ghost detector” that helps users “discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house.” Whether you find a ghost or not, there will be an exclusive offer for two waiting for you for this Home of the GHOSTS Whopper.

This new sandwich is still the iconic Whopper but with a Halloween-themed twist. It’s still a flame-grilled beef patty topped with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and pickles, but now with two layers of black garlic sauce.

Eat it if you dare!

After a very odd Pride Whopper campaign in Austria that received heavy backlash on social media, this deal seems like a fun way to celebrate the spooky season.

The new ghost detector and Home of the GHOSTS Whopper offer will be available for Royal Perks members only on the BK app. This loyalty program launched back in May, and this Home of the Ghosts promotion is the latest exclusive benefit BK is giving its members.

This frightening new offer is available starting today, October 11 until November 6.