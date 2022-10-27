Memes spoofing "Spirit Halloween" costume packs take over the internet (PHOTOS)
Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but a flurry of new memes might make it the funniest holiday of the year.
The internet has really capitalized on a Spirit Halloween meme, which is a simple costume bag with the store’s branding and colours.
People have taken the new trend everywhere: making fun of the Maple Leafs and Canucks, a spot-on The Sopranos costume, and plenty of pop culture references.
If you want to get in on the fun, you can create your own right here.
Otherwise, put the spookiness away for a few minutes and enjoy some HallowMEMES.
Yes, I’ve seen this lol pic.twitter.com/lVEwppxL2G
— Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) October 26, 2022
These Spirit Halloween memes are 🤌🏾🎃 pic.twitter.com/WbvP15RsX6
— Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) October 26, 2022
Got my Halloween costume all picked out 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pz13bfTgLB
— Maddie Lee (@m_janelee) October 24, 2022
woah they really have every possible costume at spirit Halloween don’t they pic.twitter.com/OXYCLmmTNM
— Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) October 27, 2022
ugh so happy spirit halloween had the exact costume i was looking for!! pic.twitter.com/kDAn2PuEII
— kaley misses 5sos (@gonnaflatline) October 24, 2022
Spirit Halloween going wild 😜 pic.twitter.com/Fe22TsZ2Db
— LeGate☮️ | pillow-fight.com (@williamlegate) October 26, 2022
— Ben (@benharvey1213) October 26, 2022
Spirit Halloween costumes are getting way too scary and they have to be stopped pic.twitter.com/b21D4I1V0F
— Jack Dire (@jack_dire) October 27, 2022
Last minute Halloween costume idea 💡 🎃 pic.twitter.com/AWeZQQzEhQ
— Ross Caruso (@RossCarusoTV) October 26, 2022
Halloween costume sorted. pic.twitter.com/szzDYm6IdS
— The Year of Me 🪬 (@iamshakeena) October 25, 2022
$9.99 pic.twitter.com/KOgrBV2Rsd
— BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) October 25, 2022
Unsurprisingly, there’s a clearance sale on these… #SpiritHalloween @SpiritHalloween pic.twitter.com/iZsvYiXrEX
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 26, 2022
Found my Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/Ike07Ee7sd
— Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 27, 2022
is this too meta? #SpiritHallowmeme pic.twitter.com/8UewxUvRRI
— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 26, 2022