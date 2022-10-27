Curated

Memes spoofing "Spirit Halloween" costume packs take over the internet (PHOTOS)

Ty Jadah
Oct 27 2022, 2:04 pm
Memes spoofing "Spirit Halloween" costume packs take over the internet (PHOTOS)
@Steve_Dangle/Twitter | @pinatafarms/Twitter

Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but a flurry of new memes might make it the funniest holiday of the year.

The internet has really capitalized on a Spirit Halloween meme, which is a simple costume bag with the store’s branding and colours.

People have taken the new trend everywhere: making fun of the Maple Leafs and Canucks, a spot-on The Sopranos costume, and plenty of pop culture references.

If you want to get in on the fun, you can create your own right here.

Otherwise, put the spookiness away for a few minutes and enjoy some HallowMEMES.


