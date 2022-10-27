Halloween is supposed to be spooky, but a flurry of new memes might make it the funniest holiday of the year.

The internet has really capitalized on a Spirit Halloween meme, which is a simple costume bag with the store’s branding and colours.

People have taken the new trend everywhere: making fun of the Maple Leafs and Canucks, a spot-on The Sopranos costume, and plenty of pop culture references.

If you want to get in on the fun, you can create your own right here.

Otherwise, put the spookiness away for a few minutes and enjoy some HallowMEMES.

Yes, I’ve seen this lol pic.twitter.com/lVEwppxL2G — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) October 26, 2022

These Spirit Halloween memes are 🤌🏾🎃 pic.twitter.com/WbvP15RsX6 — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) October 26, 2022

Got my Halloween costume all picked out 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pz13bfTgLB — Maddie Lee (@m_janelee) October 24, 2022

woah they really have every possible costume at spirit Halloween don’t they pic.twitter.com/OXYCLmmTNM — Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) October 27, 2022

ugh so happy spirit halloween had the exact costume i was looking for!! pic.twitter.com/kDAn2PuEII — kaley misses 5sos (@gonnaflatline) October 24, 2022

Spirit Halloween costumes are getting way too scary and they have to be stopped pic.twitter.com/b21D4I1V0F — Jack Dire (@jack_dire) October 27, 2022

Last minute Halloween costume idea 💡 🎃 pic.twitter.com/AWeZQQzEhQ — Ross Caruso (@RossCarusoTV) October 26, 2022

Halloween costume sorted. pic.twitter.com/szzDYm6IdS — The Year of Me 🪬 (@iamshakeena) October 25, 2022