The artist behind the sculpture of a giant spider in East Vancouver is calling on the public’s help to stop the City from removing the installation.

Recently, the City of Vancouver said it was working on finding the best solution to remove the “unsanctioned artwork” that had been installed under an overpass near the intersection of Broadway and Victoria Drive.

Montreal-based artist Junko is behind the installation titled Phobia, which caught the eyes of many commuters on the Millennium Line between Commercial-Broadway and Renfrew stations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junko (@junko.playtime)



In an Instagram post, the artist said the City decided to remove the art because of complaints from the public but argued locals also had positive things to say about the artwork. However, the City only heard from people with negative opinions.

“They do not see the positive response it has been getting both online and in person,” the artist said.

That is why the artist is calling on supporters to message the City to “help change their mind!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junko (@junko.playtime)



Daily Hive has reached out to the City to confirm if the deciding factor behind removing the sculpture was because of complaints.

Junko also points out that the decision to remove their artwork is “odd.”

“… the city has no problem with all the garbage on the tracks but plans to spend money to remove artwork made from garbage that many people enjoy,” the artist said.

In their social media post, Junko attached photos and video of trash in the area their sculpture is installed.

It’s not clear how much it will cost to remove the installation, but the City emphasized the installation of this artwork was not done in consultation with the City of Vancouver or the rail corridor partners.

“The removal of the unsanctioned artwork will follow the City’s impoundment process and the owner will have the ability to claim the piece via that process,” the City added in an email statement.