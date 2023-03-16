Arachnophobes may want to avoid East Vancouver for a little while.

A giant spider sculpture by Montreal-based artist Junko has been installed under an overpass near the intersection of Broadway and Victoria Drive.

Titled Phobia, the new artwork has caught the eyes of many commuters on the Millenium Line between Commercial-Broadway and Renfrew stations, though it may be a bit too realistic for some.

“Holy sh**. This is amazing,” commented Abby Yaeger on Junko’s Instagram post revealing Phobia to the world. “I would sh** myself if I saw this.”

“I hate it. Burn the bridge,” added a Reddit commenter after seeing the sculpture.

Junko previously told Daily Hive that he prefers to keep himself away from the focus and favours for his art to speak for itself.

The Montreal artist shared that his passion for creating art started by using “whatever junk I could find by wandering the streets.” Throughout his artistic development, he says he took a liking to natural materials and car parts — specifically bumpers — to achieve a certain aesthetic.

Photos posted by Junko of Phobia appear to show the artwork is also constructed out of car parts, including window wipers.

The artist also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the installation using ropes and chains that took place overnight on Victoria Drive.

Junko also recently installed two giant Transformers-like grasshopper sculptures in front of Bentall Centre on Burrard Street as part of VMF Winter Arts 2023.

The mysterious artist previously told Daily Hive that each piece takes anywhere from “a few days to a couple of weeks” to complete, depending on where it’s being set up, which materials are being used, and how big he plans on making the sculpture.

With files from Ty Jadah and Al Sciola