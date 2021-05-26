The driver of a fully-loaded tractor-trailer was pulled over in Vancouver over the weekend after going hazardously over the speed limit.

Mark Christensen, Traffic Sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), shared images on Twitter of the incident on Sunday, May 23rd.

Christensen stated that the driver was speeding 85 km/hr in a 50 zone on the highway, causing skid marks on the roadway until the officer pulled him over.

Fully loaded tractor trailer doing 85 in a 50 zone left 178 meters of skid marks on the roadway when officer stepped in front and flagged him over. Commercial vehicle operators need to do better! @ChiefPalmer @VancouverPD @VPDTrafficUnit pic.twitter.com/Pko05intjq — Sgt Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) May 23, 2021

“Commercial vehicle operators need to do better!” he stated.

He also tagged the VPD, Adam Palmer (Chief of the Department), and the VPD Traffic Section.

This has not been the only major speeding incident this year that has caused public concerns about road safety rules.