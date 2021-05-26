NewsCrime

'N' driver caught excessively speeding told police speed limit was "too slow"

Vincent Plana
|
May 26 2021, 10:03 am
Sgt. Mark Christensen/Twitter

An “N” driver in Vancouver recently had their vehicle impounded after going double the posted speed limit.

VPD Traffic Sergeant Mark Christensen says that the driver was going 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

What’s worse, however, is what the driver told VPD after they were pulled over.

Christensen says they told police that the speed limit was “too slow” and that it should have been 70 km/h. They also said that they “failed [their] driving test twice for going too fast.”

The driver received a hefty $368 ticket and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

Christensen added that while licence suspensions and prohibitions are decided by ICBC, he believes that this count of excessive speeding “meets the criteria.”

