NewsCrime

BC "L" driver speeds past the wrong car at over 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 24 2023, 7:48 pm
BC "L" driver speeds past the wrong car at over 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone
@AbbyPoliceDept/Twitter

A BC police force is laying the hammer down on an “L” driver after they soared past an unmarked police vehicle at speeds over 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The 19-year-old driver was driving a Dodge Magnum along Zero Avenue on Thursday.

The “L” driver reached speeds of 165 km/h as they drove past an unmarked Abbotsford Police car. While the driver of the Dodge Magnum got some pretty severe punishment for their actions, some are suggesting that it wasn’t enough.

A tweet from Abbotsford Police reveals the exact punishment the driver received; a $700 fine and a seven-month driving suspension. The driver’s Dodge Magnum was also impounded.

Some are suggesting that the “L” driver should’ve been hit with harsher penalties for the speeds they reached.

One person responded to the tweet saying seven months is not enough. Another person said, “WHAT THE!? That’s almost crazy. Is there such a thing as criminal amount of speed? That should be it.”

Do you think the punishment was severe enough? Let us know in the comments.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.