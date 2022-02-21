"Unusually cold temperatures" and strong winds spark BC weather warning

An Arctic air mass heading towards BC has triggered a special weather alert for the Metro Vancouver area.

Environment Canada says “a period of unusually cold temperatures and strong outflow winds is expected” from Monday to Wednesday night.

“Overnight temperatures near minus 5 to minus 10 will combine with outflow winds to produce cold windchill values near minus 10 to 15,” says the alert.

The weather alert, issued just after 5:20 am, is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Before temperatures return to normal later in the week, Environment Canada suggests people dress warmly “in layers if outside.” The government also suggests that animal owners “ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.”

For more updates on weather alerts in your area check Environment Canada’s website.