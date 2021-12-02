Special weather statement warns of wet snow over higher elevations of Metro Vancouver

A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver ahead of potential wet snow that could occur on the weekend.

The bulletin was issued on Thursday afternoon by Environment Canada and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

A low-pressure system is bringing a chance of wet snow to the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound. Wet snow could also occur over Metro Vancouver, although it’s anticipated to be in areas above 200 metres.

The system is expected to move into the region overnight on Friday and Saturday morning.

“Currently, the trajectory of this low suggests a low probability of accumulating snow for this time period.”

Environment Canada’s forecast currently calls for periods of snow on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.