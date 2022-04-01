Wet and windy: Special weather statement is up for Metro Vancouver

After a few sunny days, parts of the BC South Coast are about to get slammed by a spring storm bringing wet and windy conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley.

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The weather agency says that starting on Sunday, “strong, gusty winds are also possible across Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford, and parts of Howe Sound Sunday night and Monday morning.”

We could also see rain and wind warnings issued.

“Over the latter half of the weekend, a strong onshore flow will develop and direct a developing storm system towards the south coast. Rain is expected to develop across the region early Sunday morning and intensify that evening,” the agency reports. “Upslope areas from the Lower Sunshine Coast to the Lower Fraser Valley are expected to receive the heaviest amounts of precipitation through the period. Heavy rain should ease to showers by Monday morning.”

At least by Tuesday, it looks like we will see a little more sunshine.

Fingers crossed these April showers will bring some awesome May flowers.