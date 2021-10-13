Special weather statement: Up to 150 mm rain forecast over Metro Vancouver

A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver beginning this Friday.

The bulletin was issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday afternoon and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

According to the weather agency, a “wet and windy beginning to the weekend is in the forecast,” with anywhere between 75 to 150 mm of rainfall expected over a two-day period.

The heavy precipitation is the result of two successive frontal systems that will cross BC’s south coast between Friday and Sunday. The systems, according to Environment Canada, have “high water content associated with an atmospheric river flowing from the southwest of the Pacific Ocean.”

Additionally, high southeasterly winds are expected during this time. There’s also a possibility for snow melt, swelling of local streams, and localized flooding.

“There is a fair amount of uncertainty with the timing and location of these two systems, and how long the break will be between them, if any,” reads the bulletin.

“Warnings will likely be issued closer to the event and for fewer areas than are covered by this statement.”