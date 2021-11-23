A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada ahead of another storm system arriving in British Columbia.

The bulletin was issued on Wednesday morning and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Between 40 to 80 mm of rainfall is expected between Wednesday night and early Friday morning. According to the weather agency, “there remains some uncertainty in total rainfall amounts.”

“The next storm system is set to arrive on the BC South Coast overnight Wednesday,” reads the bulletin.

“This storm will be shorter-lived and less intense than the event over November 13 to 15, 2021. However, it will still bring moderate to heavy rain and strong winds.”

Freezing levels are also expected to rise above mountain height on Thursday, which may further worsen the recent floods and impact already damaged landscapes and infrastructure.

On Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan detailed the upcoming weather event in a rare technical briefing.

“The forecast going forward for the south coast is very wet,” said Castellan.

The province has had a wet fall already, and Castellan said the wet weather will continue with a “parade of storms.”