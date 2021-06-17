Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Southlands, Canada’s largest agrihood, is set to launch its weekly farmers’ market starting this Saturday, June 19, in Tsawwassen.

The event is hosted by Southlands Grange Centre for Farming and Food, a social enterprise bringing the community and farmers together to reimagine the food system.

Visitors are invited to experience Southland’s farm-to-table lifestyle in an open-air hub.

The market itself will feature tons of fresh local produce from Southland’s local farmers, and Salt & Harrow, an organic farm in the Tsawwassen area.

This event will also offer tons of artisan goods for sale, including jewellery, wine and meats, from vendors such as Chaerea Jewellery, Vancouver Island Berries, Desirée Blooms, English Bay Mini Donuts, and more.

To top it all off, entertainment and pop-up children’s art classes will be delivered by Nook Play Studio. These classes will be 40 minutes long for families to enjoy while visiting the market.

There’s also plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy while visiting the Southlands area.

You can walk around Market Square and view the Earthwise allotment gardens on display, visit their restored Red Barn, enjoy coffee at Prado Cafe, or even rent e-bikes to cruise around Boundary Bay.

So make sure to join the fun and stop by any Saturday starting June 19 until December 18 from 10 am to 2 pm.