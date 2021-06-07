There’s a pop-up community market kicking off in Burnaby this June, and it has tons of fun activities to enjoy throughout the summer.

Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, will take place on Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm starting June 18 until August 14.

It will bring together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby.

Entry is free, which is good because you can save your bucks to indulge in some of Vancouver’s top food trucks. With help from the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, city favourites including Tacofino, Aloha Poke, and Mom’s Grilled Cheese will be parked and stocked with delicious eats.

When you’re done snacking, you can shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local or enjoy an art experience.

There will be art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo.

Attendees can also enjoy a pop-up art gallery, hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

Make sure to arrive early as the first 100 guests to arrive on opening day will receive a complimentary tote bag with $100 in food bucks redeemable throughout all Shop the Block dates.

Here are all the dates you can Shop the Block:

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19

Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10

Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24

Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14

Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28