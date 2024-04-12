New pathway to end Southeast False Creek seawall detour next month

The closure of the existing seawall pathway and location of the future seawall pathway in Southeast False Creek between Cambie Street Bridge and Hinge Park, as of April 10, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

There is some good news for pedestrians and cyclists who use the Southeast False Creek seawall.

Since January 2024, the segment of the Seaside Greenway on the south side of False Creek between the Cambie Street Bridge and Hinge Park/Olympic Village has been temporarily closed.

Ever since the closure, pedestrians and cyclists have been required to make a long detour south to West 1st Avenue, where the westbound vehicle lane has been temporarily closed for higher traffic of pedestrians and cyclists.

In a statement today to Daily Hive Urbanized upon inquiry, the City of Vancouver says the temporary closure has been due to safety considerations from the “deterioration of this section of the seawall.”

A steel retaining wall next to the seawall pathway from False Creek’s past industrial uses can be visibly seen jutting outwards towards the water.

The municipal government further adds that construction has now begun on a new pathway for pedestrians and cyclists to end the long detour. The pathway will be built about 10 metres south of the existing seawall pathway. If all goes as planned, this new pathway will open by early May 2024.

“This new pathway will enable users to continue uninterrupted travel around the seawall. We thank everybody for their patience,” states the City.

But in the meantime, during the weeks-long construction period for the pathway, there will be some changes to the detour since earlier this year, as pedestrians and cyclists will now be directed to travel south along Columbia Street instead of through Hinge Park’s pathways.

Map of the temporary detour until early May 2024:

New pathway opening in early May 2024: