10 South Vancouver spots that the locals love

The sun is making a brilliant comeback to the city, and it’s a great time to check out some of the best South Vancouver spots that locals love.

There is much to discover for those who don’t work or live in or around South Vancouver.

From restaurants to parks to one of the hippest spots in the city, here are 10 reasons why you should consider a day trip to South Vancouver as we get set for a prolonged period of gorgeous weather.

When the original version of this story was published in 2021, there was only one Dank Mart location, but now there are two due to its success.

The OG shop is located on the corner of Main Street and 48th Avenue in South Vancouver, right next to the THC dispensary.

It’s the perfect spot for snacks, drinks, and paired up with that dispensary, the ideal place for munchies.

Address: 6418 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-321-3265

South Vancouver spans a reasonably large area, from Punjabi Market to parts of the Kerrisdale area, and it also includes Fraser River Park.

Fraser River Park feels like South Vancouver’s private Stanley Park Seawall, minus all the tourists and cyclists. It also features a fantastic trail.

It’s a great place to walk alongside the Fraser River with family or just you and your pup. It’s the perfect way to spend a sunny Vancouver day. It’s definitely among the best of the best when looking at the different South Vancouver spots.

Address: 8705 Angus Drive, Vancouver

When thinking of architectural marvels, South Vancouver might not spring to mind, but the Sikh temple on Ross Street is just that.

Iconic Canadian architect Arthur Erickson designed the temple, known as Gurdwara Sahib.

Members of this Sikh temple are always welcoming to guests from all backgrounds.

Address: 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

No list of spots in South Vancouver, or even Vancouver proper, is complete without a mention of Northern Cafe and Grill.

Located at 1640 East Kent Avenue, it’s a great example of “it’s what’s on the inside that counts,” though the exterior decor does have its charm.

This place is beloved by many, and it’s no surprise why.

Address: 1640 East Kent Avenue South, Vancouver

Phone: 604-313-8118

South Vancouver is home to an assortment of parks that you may not have explored, and Winona Park is an excellent spot for all sorts of activities.

Frisbee weather is here, and Winona Park has plenty of room to run and chase down a disc. There’s also a soccer field if you feel like getting the cleats out.

Address: 7575 Columbia Street, Vancouver

South Vancouver recently got a new coffee shop that knows how to make a great cup of coffee, and the treats and food items are just as on point.

Feast & Fallow is near Oakridge Mall, and they’re an excellent spot for a quick sip and bite before carrying out your South Vancouver adventure.

The staff also loves chatting about movies, so bring your film knowledge.

Address: 305 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-723-3433

This list could have easily been made up of 10 lovely parks that South Vancouver has to offer. Instead, we’re only featuring two: Winona Park and this gem, Memorial Park.

Memorial Park needs to be mentioned just because of how much it offers. It has a pond, a track, and multiple areas for sports.

Whether you want to be active or have a chill BBQ with the fam, this park will suit your needs.

Address: 5955 Ross Street, Vancouver

Punjabi Market is an entire neighbourhood and community, but it deserves recognition as a crucial piece of South Vancouver’s uniqueness.

Punjabi Market features numerous restaurants, markets, clothing retailers, and more.

You can get Indian sweets, a saree, marijuana, and a bag of some of the best samosas in Vancouver, all within 30 minutes.

Address: Between 51st and 48th Avenue on Main Street

Speaking of Punjabi Market, Himalaya Restaurant is one place that needs to be on your list of spots to explore in South Vancouver.

This is where you should go in South Vancouver to get Indian sweets, samosas, pakoras, or whatever your favourite Indian dish might be.

Be sure to check out the sweet murals in the area that were painted as part of last year’s mural fest.

Breka Bakery is a Vancouver phenomenon with multiple locations around the city.

Breka offers coffee, sweet treats, and savoury eats.

While you might have a favourite location, the Fraser Street location in South Vancouver is the OG spot that started it all.

Be prepared for long lineups if you head to this one.

Address: 6533 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-0900