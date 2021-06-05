Shooting reported near South Vancouver park (PHOTOS)

Bullets reportedly flew near a South Vancouver park on Friday night.

A shooting allegedly occurred in the 2700 block of East Kent Avenue N, at Blanche Street, on June 4. The popular Riverfront Park is located nearby.

Photos sent to Daily Hive show a car draped in a blue tarp, and the road littered with evidence markers and broken glass.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Police and will update this story accordingly.