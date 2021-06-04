9.24 kg of fentanyl seized after bust of BC drug-distribution network

A 10-month-long investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) has now resulted in several arrests, the execution of numerous search warrants, and the seizure of illegal and potentially deadly drugs, as well as firearms, cash and vehicles, the unit said on Friday.

In a release, CFSEU said that in July of 2020, an investigation began into the alleged drug-trafficking activities of a drug-distribution network with ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“CFSEU-BC’s investigation gathered significant evidence on several individuals and took simultaneous enforcement action at multiple locations,” the release said.

During the investigation, a total of eight search warrants were executed on residences in the Vancouver area and five search warrants were executed on vehicles.

The searches resulted in CFSEU-BC seizing the following:

9.24 kg of fentanyl

4.7 kg of methamphetamine

1 kg of cocaine

approximately $130,000 in Canadian cash

One assault rifle and six handguns

Five vehicles as offence-related property

CFSEU said that “of significance is the seizure of over nine kg. of fentanyl. This equates to at the very least, what may be approximately 443,520 potential lethal doses of fentanyl off

the streets of our communities.”

A total of five individuals linked to this organized crime/drug-trafficking network have been arrested. All individuals arrested were released from custody, as the investigation continues and investigators begin preparing to seek charge approval for several Criminal Code and drug-related offences.

“While CFSEU-BC and our partner law enforcement agencies’ coordinated and overt gang suppression efforts continue, the public should be aware that numerous specialized enforcement teams are operating in the background,” said CFSEU-BC Supt. Duncan Pound.