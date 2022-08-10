One of Metro Vancouver’s newest luxury consignment stores is having a huge sale this weekend, with discounts between 50% and 80%.

South Rock Resale has been open in South Surrey for about five months and the owners — friends-turned-business partners — have amassed such a huge collection of goods, they have decided to have a two-day sale where you can find some amazing deals.

The shop is co-owned by Ashley McLeod and Julie Burns and opened its doors on March 1.

McLeod says during this weekend’s sale some Chanel bags will be 50% off, while you will also be able to find Aritzia and Lululemon items for as low as $4.

There will also be huge deals on jeans and other clothing items.

“You’ll be able to find Mother jeans for $12, when they retail for more than $300,” says McLeod.

While some of the sale items are already on display in the store, McLeod says there is a lot more to come for the sale on the weekend.

In addition to clothing and handbags, there will also be deals on accessories, like rings and sunglasses, as well as candles.

Address: 1577 128 Street, South Surrey, BC

Hours: Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14 from 10 am to 6 pm

