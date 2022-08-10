Coca-Cola launches a new "mystery" flavoured drink across Canada today

While we always love a throwback to a nostalgic sip, we are all about trying new things too, and Coca-Cola has something that’s turned our heads.

The beverage corporation is launching a “Fantasy-Inspired Coca-Cola” across the country today.

Essentially a “mystery” flavoured beverage, Coca-Cola Dreamworld aims to invite “fans to discover the magic in ordinary moments and dream with their eyes wide open.”

Now that sounds like an experience.

Since this release is shrouded in mystery, we are keen to try this out.

To go with the new release, Coca-Cola has collaborated with fashion platform DressX for an exclusive wearable collection, as well as a full 3D virtual AR music experience hosted

by an avatar DJ that can be accessed by scanning a can or bottle of the Dreamworld drink.

Well, there you have it. For all you Coca-Cola aficionados, you have a new drink to try!