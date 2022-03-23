New luxury consignment shop opens in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

A brand new luxury consignment store is now open in South Surrey.

South Rock Resale — located in Ocean Park in South Surrey — features a ton of luxury brands, from Chanel to Hermes, as well as more affordable brands like Zara and Lululemon.

The shop is co-owned by Ashley McLeod and Julie Burns and opened its doors on March 1.

Burns has been reselling luxury items out of her home and on Instagram for a while, but during a lunch date, the pair decided to team up and open a brick-and-mortar store.

“Ashley had 10 years of experience in running the department of a large resale store in Vancouver. She had a baby this last year, and randomly out for lunch one day we were brainstorming fun ways we could work together and grow South Rock Resale,” they say in an email to Daily Hive.

“After partnering, we ended up increasing our inventory and were hosting more and more popups (including one in Yaletown) that the potential of brick-and-mortar location was undeniable.”

Both McLeod and Burns live in the Ocean Park neighbourhood where they opened up shop.

“Our core client base is all located in and around White Rock/South Surrey and the space was the perfect size for our vision of curated consignment. We know how overwhelming larger thrift and consignment stores can be and we wanted to offer an easier more fun shopping experience.”

The friends-turned-business partners say they decided to carry a diverse group of brands in a range of price points.

“We both love the idea of high/low dressing like pairing a Zara dress with some Chanel sandals and have found its something our shoppers really were looking for.”

When you are done browsing all the luxury items, the marble-like mural at the back of the store might catch your eye.

“The mural at the back was painted by a woman from Langley named Nelida Saganai, we came across her Instagram — Artistic Reflections and asked if she could do a wall in the store. She was so lovely and once she was here and painting she convinced us to do the entire back wall, doors, fixtures, and everything!”

While you can shop in-store — you can also shop online, as they offer shipping within Canada.

Address: 12871 16th Avenue, South Surrey, BC

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm

Instagram