The Chilliwack Tulip Festival with millions of flowers is opening soon

After a long winter, it’s time to take in rows and rows of colourful flowers to brighten your mood and get inspired for spring.

Luckily for us, the Chilliwack Tulip Festival is kicking off on Monday, April 11.

It’s the largest flower festival in the province and features millions of bulbs each year.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years since our first tulip festival,” said festival founder Kate Onos-Gilbert.

“Since then, we’ve been lucky to continue growing year after year – and so in addition to return visitors, we look forward to welcoming many first-time spectators in 2022, who will experience the unique awe of standing amidst millions of tulips and other types of flowers in a wide-open, unspoiled natural environment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Kidd (@chelseakidd19)

The flowers aren’t just beautiful to behold. They also make a great photo opportunity.

You can find swings, platforms, an antique horse cart, and a 1950s Morris convertible you can take photos of on the property.

There will be more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties this season. There are also 15 different kinds of daffodils with more than nine million bulbs this year. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times.

While you’re there, you can also play lawn games, visit the rotating food trucks, and drop by The Farm Shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.

When: Every day from April 11 for between three and four weeks.

Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1

Tickets: Online-only, from $20