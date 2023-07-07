Son takes mom on a nostalgic road trip from Vancouver to the Rockies (VIDEO)

A mother-son duo had the most touching journey through the Rocky Mountains after the son surprised his mom with a road trip to remind her of her childhood.

Travel photographer Ben Glassco shared on Instagram how the Rockies had a special place in his and his mom’s hearts as her dad took her there as a kid.

“She grew up in a poor family. This big Rocky Mountain road trip that she did take with her dad was something that was really, really important to her,” Glassco said in a conversation with Daily Hive.

When his mom decided to visit him in Vancouver last month, Glassco wanted to give her the opportunity to relive “her one big adventure.”

They travelled through Jasper, Canmore, Kimberley, and more in an ode to “one of her greatest treasures.”

Glasco shared a moving montage of their trip together in a video shared to social media on June 20, and his mom can be seen beaming at all the sites in the video.

The trip was equally impactful for the mother-son duo as Glassco had a chance to see his mom as “a little girl enchanted by the mountains” while reminiscing on his closeness with his grandfather.

“He was very close to me and he was one of the first grandparents who passed away,” said Glassco. “It was a big symbolic, emotional full circle moment.”

Now their journey has now passed, Glassco is hoping to inspire others to reconnect with loved ones from afar.

“The greatest gift that you can give people you love is quality time.”

With files from Claire Fenton