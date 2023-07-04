Two spots in Alberta tapped by National Geographic as best for outdoor adventures

Alberta is known around the world for its wildlife and nature, and two spots in the province were just tapped by National Geographic as best for outdoor adventures in Canada.
The publication rounded up a handful of spots in the country for wild places for Canadian outdoor adventures, and of course, locations in Alberta made the cut.
Albertans are likely not surprised by the fact that Banff and Jasper National Park both were named, with Banff landing the title of best for a national park pilgrimage and Jasper being called the best national park for wildlife.
The other spots to be named by National Geographic were Nahanni National Park in the Northwest Territories and Ontario’s Thousand Islands, with Nahanni being called the best for hikers and Thousand Islands the best for soft adventure.
If you really want some adventure this summer, we recommend checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province or enjoying some bucket-list eats. Enjoy yourself!