Someone is hiding FREE $50 bills around Metro Vancouver

Someone is hiding folded $50 bills around Metro Vancouver and inspiring scavenger hunts for the cash among their online followers.

The mystery person, who goes by Mr. $50 on Instagram, shares videos of folded $50 bills behind cards that get taped to hidden spots around the Lower Mainland.

The latest spot to get some free cash was a handrail on Granville Island.

“Hey guys, it’s not raining here yet,” Mr. $50 captioned the post. “Come over, take $50, and have coffee in this beautiful place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr.$50 (@mr.50dollarworld)

They left $50 taped to the White Rock Pier earlier this week and $50 in Maple Ridge a few days ago.

They also left some money in Las Vegas during a recent trip — leaving $50 in USD there.

The person has so far posted 17 videos — if it’s to be believed that they left $50 in every spot, they’ve given away more than $850.

The individual appears to be spending most of their time around Metro Vancouver, but according to their captions, they want to do this all over the world.

Daily Hive has reached out to Mr. $50 for comment but has not yet heard back.

Have you found any of these cash envelopes around the Lower Mainland? Let us know in the comments.