Vancouver women quickly win scavenger hunt for $20K Hermès bag

Two Vancouver women tracked down a hidden Hermès Kelly bag valued at approximately $20,000 almost as soon as the scavenger hunt for it started.

The fun-filled search was hosted by designer boutique Luxe Du Jour, which is known for hiding designer items around Canadian cities to whip up excitement. It’s previously hidden prizes worth tens of thousands, including an Hermès Birkin, a Fendi Baguette, and a Louis Vuitton Capucines — and some searches have lasted weeks.

Not this one, though.

Luxe Du Jour shared a photo to Instagram Monday night showing two women clutching a polaroid of the bag — a sign of victory. (The actual bag wasn’t hidden on the street. Hunters had to find a polaroid of it).

The victorious searchers shared a video Tuesday morning explaining they found the hidden picture on Cartier Street between 54th and 55th.

“How did we find it so fast? We actually watched the video so many times … trying to get as many clues as we can,” one of them said. “We figured it would be in a residential area. We saw Cartier Street, and we figured, hey, it could be there based on the caption … we just kind of had a feeling.”

Her friend was the one who saw the scavenger hunt opportunity first — she follows Luxe Du Jour and loves watching the luxury hunts.

“For this one, we’re going to keep it because of the memories, and also today is [her] birthday,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxe Du Jour (@luxedujour)

The hunt was supposed to finish on October 31 at noon, but the quick-thinking winners brought it to a close long before that.

Were you close to finding the designer bag? Let us know in the comments.