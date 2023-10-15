A FREE designer bag worth $20,000 will be hidden around Vancouver

A designer bag scavenger hunt that’s set Canadians off on some crazy searches has arrived in Vancouver.

The hunt has been organized by the luxury store Luxe Du Jour and has sent Canadians out searching for bags worth tens of thousands of dollars like a Hermes Birkin, a Fendi Baguette, and a Louis Vuitton Capucines. Some searches have lasted weeks.

After locals’ pleas, the designer handbag hunt has come to Vancouver.

The bag up for grabs? A Hermès Kelly 32 valued at $20,000.

The bags were kept safe at the Luxe Du Jour, but a polaroid of the bag will be hidden somewhere in the city.

“Keep your eyes peeled on all of our socials because we’re going to be dropping the very first video to kick off this hunt sometime this weekend. I’m not going to tell you the exact date but you need to keep your eyes peeled,” a member of Luxe Du Jour said in a TikTok video.



Here are the rules of the hunt:

You have to consent to a video being filmed collecting the designer handbag so the brand can repurpose it on its own social accounts.

The finder must also have a public Instagram so the brand can reshare your story when you find the polaroid.

Locals will have until October 31 at noon to find the bag.

Happy hunting!