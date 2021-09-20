

Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

This family-owned and operated business is offering hand-made traditional Mexican food in North Vancouver.

Solecito Foods manufactures authentic Mexican products for wholesale and retail sales.

As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Andrea Blendl, co-founder of Solecito Foods, about bringing the true, traditional taste of Mexican cuisine to Canada.

Vancity has been supporting local businesses like Solecito Foods with different programs. Now until Sept 30, Vancity enviro™ Visa* cardholders will earn 1.5x the rewards points at select businesses through the Load Up on Local program. To learn more, visit vancity.com/local

Blendl runs the business with her runs with her daughter Andrea and her husband Fernando. The family has been aiming to bring a bit of Mexican cuisine to Canadian tables.

“[Our] products appeal to home cooks who want to make their Mexican meals healthier, fresher and more authentic,” said Blendl in an interview with the Daily Hive.

Solecito Foods launched in retail stores in 2017 with salsa verde in retail stores and farmers’ markets.

Solecito” means “Little Sun” in Spanish, intended to conjure up the idea of the sunshine, bright colours and vibrant sounds of Mexican beaches and towns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solecito (@solecitofoods)

They have grown to include different varieties of salsa, corn tortillas (made with organic, non-GMO corn flour), taco fillings, mole sauce and more.

They also offer different Mexican recipes on their website, which you can make using their ingredients.

This includes both vegetarian and regular options such as avocado tacos, veggie enchiladas, Mexican chicken casserole, fajitas rice bowl, and ceviche.

Blendl told us that their most popular dishes are Salsa Verde and Chicken in Mole Sauce.

Her favourite food from their recipes is the Mexican street-style tacos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solecito (@solecitofoods)

“People can buy Solecito products in stores and farmers’ markets. [Our] products are handmade in small batches using the traditional recipes from [our] family, by [our] family,” she said.

You can order their products online, in-store or at farmer’s markets. Make sure to check out the list here.