7 solariums you can rent for too much in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Vancouver renters never really know what to expect when they start looking for a place to live in this city, aside from high price tags — but there’s usually at least one absurd listing to laugh at.

Sometimes, they’re just so silly it’s hard to believe, and small solariums are no exception.

Solariums, which are essentially window boxes in homes for growing plants and getting sun, are now being rented for the same cost as a large bedroom with an on-suite or, god forbid, an entire apartment.

Yes my life is sad but it’ll never sad enough to rent a solarium as a bedroom for $1200 in #Vancouver — Julien (@_bulien) July 4, 2021

It’s a rich man’s game, but we can make light of it, right? Just joke the pain away.

These solariums are rentable this spring, although you may want to invest in some curtains on the off chance they look doable for your budget.

For $950 a month, you can squeeze into this bright space in Coal Harbour. The location is gorgeous, which certainly makes it easier to justify living in a glass box without much else going on. It comes with a shared washroom, kitchen, and living room, so you better be okay with the solarium being the only personal space you have.

This listing has two real bedrooms and one solarium, which it says is “like a third bedroom” with windows and a closet. I mean, isn’t the whole thing windows if it’s a solarium?

Anyway, the whole place is $3,200 a month plus utilities, so if you’re sharing with roommates, having an extra person to help split costs would definitely help.

Yaletown sure is rich in solarium rentals. This space is really a one-bedroom, but it’s being marketed as a two-bedroom including the solarium. It’s under 650 square feet, so it’s not going to be a big one, either — just barely fitting a bed and narrow passage for walking in and out. Glamourous.

You, too, can afford it for $2,070, including the actual bedroom. The photo is too blurry to include but can be seen on Craigslist.

Once again, if you’re a sucker for a view, this one might sound tempting. It’ll cost you $900 a month to stay in this room, which includes a living space, a dining space, a bathroom, and a balcony. The square footage is not listed. It may sound a little too good to be true, considering it’s essentially a studio apartment, which usually go for well over $1,400 — so proceed with caution.

Ah, the expensive, furnished room. It’s a staple of the Vancouver housing market, but not one we’re particularly proud of.

This furnished room is high up enough to give you a worthwhile view, but it’s $850 a month. From the photo, it looks like nothing but a cot can fit in there, and there are three other full bedrooms in the place. Whoever moves in better not have furniture.

This place on Dunbar is more like a studio apartment with a solarium at the end than anything else. Weird, but it’s 625 square meters, and they say the solarium can be used as a second room. It’ll be tight, but technically possible, probably.

There’s a lot going on here. First of all, it’s on Airbnb, not Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, so it can be short or long-term. It’s a shared apartment divided into two areas: a bedroom and an office. The bathroom, kitchen, and other common areas are shared with one or two other guests, making it best for single travellers. If all you want is a quick place to sleep for a few nights, it seems pretty popular with guests. But for long-term stays, it won’t be for everyone.

These are just a few of the wild rentals in Vancouver right now. It’s never a dull moment when it comes to local housing, whether you’re renting out a solarium or buying a home for a million above the asking price. It’s a wild west out there.