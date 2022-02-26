Proposal to convert East Vancouver heritage church into housing

A church in the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood of East Vancouver is looking to develop its large lot into several single-family detached structures, while also retaining a heritage structure.

Formwerks Architectural has submitted a development application for 1967 Napier Street, which is currently occupied by a 1919-built, three-storey character house with a comparatively newer three-storey addition. The site is at the northwest corner of the intersection of Napier Street and Semlin Drive.

The existing structures are currently used by St. Clare’s Convent and St. John of Shanghai Orthodox Church.

The proposal calls for creating seven three-bedroom residential units on the 12,100 sq ft lot, including six new infill structures.

The character structure will be retained, restored, and repurposed into a duplex.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The three-storey church addition with no heritage value will be demolished to create two 2.5-storey single-family dwellings fronting Napier Street.

Another three residential units will be accomplished by building three 1.5-storey laneway homes, replacing an existing garage structure and large backyard.

The new infill structures, particularly the two new structures fronting Napier Street, will carry a faux heritage design, with the use of bold colours chosen from the Vancouver Heritage Colour Collection.

“The frontage of each house varies; however, the placement of the heritage house sits proudly to showcase Vancouver’s rich history. The street-facing infills are recessed back to respect the neighbouring properties, and the infills in the rear have a reduced form to conform to city guidelines,” reads the design rationale.

“In addition, the site features an existing historic stone fence that will be retained and restored to enhance the site’s character and community further.”

Private patios and yards and a communal garden will be provided for residents, along with private pedestrian pathways through the site.

Each unit will be provided with one vehicle parking stall and one bike storage space.