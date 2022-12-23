Tim Hortons, the coffee and donut chain, recently shared a preview of its new packaging and cutlery and people are expressing their opinions on the change.

Set to roll out across the country in 2023, the trial of recyclable fibre hot beverage lids has already launched in Vancouver.

The lid, which is plastic-free and recyclable, is now live in the City of Vancouver and will run for approximately 12 weeks, according to the brand.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to the new Tim Hortons packaging and cutlery.

The upcoming country-wide initiative aims to eliminate an estimated use of 90 million single-use plastics a year from stores.

Folks will soon see wooden cutlery and fibre spoons, which are both compostable, and plastic lids on the concept’s Loaded Bowls are also being replaced with fibre lids.

The chain will also eliminate the use of all single-use plastic bags and will begin offering customers reusable bags for purchase starting in January.

In general, you’ll soon be hard-pressed to find plastic checkout bags and plastic forks in Canada.

With files from Hanna McLean