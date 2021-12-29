The entire province of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning

It doesn’t matter where you go in Alberta right now, you won’t be able to escape the freezing weather.

The entire province sits under an extreme cold warning, issued by Environment Canada for all regions of Alberta on Wednesday morning.

This follows days of cold weather across the province, including a number of record-breaking low temperatures. Records were shattered on December 26 and 27, with seven more broken on Tuesday.

Edmonton saw a new record low of -42.1ºC on December 28, beating the previous record of -37.8ºC from 1992.

A complete list of December 28’s new daily minimum temperature records, according to Environment Canada, include the following.

At the time of writing, it’s -26ºC in Calgary, feeling more like -32ºC with the windchill. Edmonton is experiencing temperatures of -28ºC, with the windchill bringing it down to -35ºC.

Currently, the coldest spot in the province is Willow Creek in Jasper National Park, at -39.1ºC, while the warmest area is Nakiska Ridgetop, which is recording a balmy -24.5ºC.

Environment Canada says that extremely cold wind chill values between -40ºC and -45ºC will continue Wednesday throughout Alberta.

“Western regions of the province will see a brief reprieve from these conditions later today,” reads the government agency’s website. “However, most areas of Alberta will experience extreme cold conditions for much of this week.”

Environment Canada states that risks related the extreme cold are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

If you need to be outdoors today, the agency suggests covering up as much as possible, noting that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Environment Canada also advises keeping emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, and reminds Albertans that, if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Bundle up, Alberta, and stay warm and cozy indoors today if you can.