A snowfall warning has just been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

A snowfall warning has just been posted for parts of Metro Vancouver, with accumulations of up to 5 cm possible in some areas.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), “a robust frontal system will move across the south coast today.”

Which areas are covered under the snowfall warning?

Metro Vancouver – North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

The weather agency says areas with elevations between 200 and 400 metres could see close to 5 cm. Areas with lower elevations could see up to 5 cm.

The day started with rain, but it will become mixed with snow this afternoon. In higher terrain areas, like parts of the North Shore and Coquitlam, it will change completely to wet snow early this afternoon.

The snow is expected to change back to rain this evening as a warm front moves in and snow levels rise.

ECCC warns that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to the snow.

Other parts of Metro Vancouver are still under a special weather statement.

