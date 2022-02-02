Snow is in the forecast Wednesday for Metro Vancouver, and some parts of the region will see more flakes than others.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley, saying Chilliwack and Hope could see up to 10 centimetres of snow Wednesday evening.

“A Pacific frontal system will move onto the BC South Coast today. Freezing levels will initially be near sea level this morning, and as a result, precipitation will start as snow,” the weather agency said.

Areas of high elevation in Metro Vancouver are also expected to see snow accumulation Wednesday, with Environment Canada calling for four to eight centimetres on the North Shore and in Coquitlam, Langley, and Abbotsford.

Other parts of the city may see snow as well, with amounts ranging between two centimetres and five centimetres.

“The snow will gradually change over to rain Thursday morning as warmer air pushes in, allowing temperatures to rise above freezing,” Environment Canada said.