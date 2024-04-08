Warning issued over dangerously snowy Coquihalla conditions

Winter isn’t over yet on the mountainous highways connecting the Lower Mainland with BC’s Interior.

Rain may be falling in Metro Vancouver, but the heavy precipitation is coming as snow along the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning between Hope and Merritt because 15 centimetres of the white stuff is supposed to fall on the corridor by noon Tuesday.

“A frontal system will move across southern BC today and tonight, bringing rain and snow to the area. Precipitation will initially start as rain this afternoon as the snow level rises above the Coquihalla Summit,” the weather agency said in its warning.

The Coquihalla, or Highway 5, connects the Lower Mainland and Kamloops and involves travel through high mountain passes.

ECCC warns that travel along the highway over the next 24 hours could be dangerous because of heavy accumulating snow, poor visibility, and slippery surfaces.

So if you can postpone your travel plans, it may be a good time to do so.