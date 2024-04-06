NewsWeather

Beth Rochester
Apr 6 2024, 5:50 pm
Cloudy skies ahead as Raincouver makes its return this week
Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock

Vancouver’s spring has seen a beautiful start with blooming cherry blossoms and sunny skies. Sadly, the city’s typical gloomy weather has come to rain on our parade, literally.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts that wet weather will return to Vancouver starting today.

weather vancouver

ECCC

Starting this weekend, residents can expect a 30% chance of showers that continues into the start of next week.

There will be some reprieve, as Wednesday, April 10, is forecast to see some sunny skies break up the rainy days.

Despite the cloudy skies and wet, dreary days, it will still be fairly warm outside, with highs of 14ºC from Tuesday onwards. So, you might need to grab your umbrellas, but at least you won’t need to dig out your winter coat again.

