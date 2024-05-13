The Snowbirds flying over gorgeous Vancouver will give you job envy

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Vancouver this week and shared some footage that could make you want to quit your job to become a pilot.

The striking white, blue, and red planes flew in formation over downtown Vancouver, getting themselves a perfect view of the North Shore Mountains, downtown skyscrapers, and BC Place stadium.

Tiktok user @the11jet, who shared footage from the cockpit of Snowbird 11, captioned their video with a simple waving emoji.

The Snowbirds are mainstays at air shows around the country in summer and are scheduled to arrive at the Canadian Forces base in Comox, BC, on May 18. After that, they’ll fly to Quebec at the beginning of June before performing at the Formula 1 race in Montreal.

The next time they’ll be back in BC will be for the Abbotsford Air Show in August.