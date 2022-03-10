Snow way: There's a chance of flurries for Vancouver this week

Spring might be around the corner, but there’s actually a chance of some snow in Vancouver on Thursday and Friday.

The season where flowers bloom officially begins just over a week from now, but Environment Canada is forecasting some temperatures that are below seasonal averages for this time of year.

Beginning with Wednesday night, temperatures could dip below freezing, hitting -1˚C. On Thursday, the forecast suggests temperatures will drop to as low as 2˚C overnight. Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer on Friday, but the forecast still calls for a chance of flurries.

The wind chill could make things feel even colder tonight, closer to -3˚C.

If it does snow on Thursday, it’ll likely be before morning. There’s no estimated time frame on when it could potentially snow on Friday.

While the temperatures might seem cold for March, this seems to be a trend for this portion of the month in Vancouver in recent years.

For March 10 since 2017, minimum temperatures ranged between -1.2˚C and 3.5˚C, while maximum temperatures ranged between 6.6˚C and 8.8˚C.

March 11 is in the same ballpark, with minimum temperatures ranging between -2.0˚C and 4.3˚C, while maximum temperatures ranged between 7.2˚C and 10.2˚C.

Still, it feels somewhat odd to see snow so close to spring starting, but Vancouver has known to see scattered flurries even in April.

The potential snowfall is not likely to stick or cause any havoc in the streets like the winter storms that hit the city.

Whether it snows or not, it will still definitely be chilly so be sure to bundle up.