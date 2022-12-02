NewsWeather

More snow and slippery conditions ahead for Metro Vancouver's Friday commute

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Dec 2 2022, 12:49 am
More snow and slippery conditions ahead for Metro Vancouver's Friday commute
EJ Nickerson/Shutterstock

Get ready for round two. In the afternoon on Thursday, December 1, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of Metro Vancouver.

Total snowfall accumulations of two to five centimetres are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Near-freezing temperatures will create slippery conditions and have the potential to affect the evening commute.

As you saw earlier this week, even a modicum of snow can bring Vancouver’s infrastructure to its knees.

A low-pressure system is set to brush the south coast on Friday, bringing a second dump of snow to Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and beyond.

Environment Canada says that the total snowfall accumulations are uncertain. There are a lot of factors in play – precipitation rate, the strength of outflow winds, and the humidity of near-surface atmospheric layer.

While it’ll be less snow than Tuesday’s event, it’ll be on top of what we’ve already got.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.