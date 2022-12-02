More snow and slippery conditions ahead for Metro Vancouver's Friday commute

Get ready for round two. In the afternoon on Thursday, December 1, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of Metro Vancouver.

Total snowfall accumulations of two to five centimetres are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Near-freezing temperatures will create slippery conditions and have the potential to affect the evening commute.

As you saw earlier this week, even a modicum of snow can bring Vancouver’s infrastructure to its knees.

A low-pressure system is set to brush the south coast on Friday, bringing a second dump of snow to Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and beyond.

Environment Canada says that the total snowfall accumulations are uncertain. There are a lot of factors in play – precipitation rate, the strength of outflow winds, and the humidity of near-surface atmospheric layer.

While it’ll be less snow than Tuesday’s event, it’ll be on top of what we’ve already got.