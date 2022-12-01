Not cool: It could feel like -20°C on parts of BC's South Coast tonight

Layer, up: it could feel like -20˚C in parts of BC over the next couple of days.

Already cold temperatures will plunge further to potentially dangerous levels over the BC south coast tonight.

Environment Canada says wind chill values could make temperatures feel like -20˚C in parts of BC, with cold temperatures potentially pushing into Friday morning.

“Temperatures in the minus teens combined with outflow winds of 20 km/h will generate wind chill values near -20 tonight,” says Environment Canada.

Those temperatures present the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, which can occur within minutes if you’re not prepared.

The cold weather warning impacts Whistler, Fraser Valley East, and hope, but parts of Metro Vancouver were also the subject of a special weather statement on Thursday morning that has now ended.

“Temperatures will fall well below zero, and untreated road surfaces and sidewalks could become icy overnight, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute,” said Environment Canada.

While there’s no special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver now, conditions could still get uncomfortable.

The wind is expected to reach speeds of 15 km/h tonight, but Friday, they could reach 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

This combination of weather elements could potentially create a dangerous Friday, with The Weather Network and Environment Canada forecasting potential snow for the region.

Over the weekend, Environment Canada predicts a mix of sun and cloud, with overnight lows reaching -4˚C and potentially more snow in the forecast for early next week.