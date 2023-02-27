"Expensive lesson": Driver with snow-covered windshield busted

A driver is facing some serious punishments after they didn’t clear the snow off the windshield following the weekend snowstorm.

North Vancouver RCMP shared the “expensive lesson” on Twitter, saying that not only was the driver on the road with limited visibility caused by the near-foot-deep snow on their vehicle but they were suspected of being impaired as well.

That left the driver with some hefty fines and a driving ban.

The driver blew into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and failed, resulting in their vehicle being impounded.

“An expensive lesson learned for one driver this weekend. Our officer pulled next to a driver to ask them to clear the ❄️ off their windshield. During the conversation, the driver showed signs of impairment. They were issued a 90-day IRP after blowing two fails on ASD and 30-day tow,” the post reads in part.

An IRP is an Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

The snow is not over for parts of Metro Vancouver, according to the forecast on Monday, there is a chance of flurries again early this week.