Another dump of snow expected to fall on Metro Vancouver

Don’t put away your snow shovels just yet because Metro Vancouver is just hours away from getting hit with another major snowfall.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, another five to 15 cm is expected to accumulate Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“A Pacific frontal system is approaching the South Coast. Light rain from the system will start tomorrow afternoon and will intensify in the evening,” a statement reads. “As snow levels drop to near sea level tomorrow night, the rain will change to wet snow or a mix of snow and rain. The mixed precipitation will continue through Thursday morning.”

Depending on where you are, the snow accumulation will vary.

“Over the Metro Vancouver, up to five cm of snow is likely mainly over higher terrain, while up to 15 cm of snow is possible along Sea to Sky Corridor,” ECCC confirms.

A special weather statement is in effect for Vancouver Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge.

Trevor Smith with ECCC emphasized, “Certainly, winter is not over.”

“I think the chances of… our wintry weather kind of continuing fairly late into the season now is a bit more likely. So definitely stay tuned for the forecast for the next few days,” he added.

Drivers are being warned of the difficult driving conditions, so be careful Thursday when on your morning commute, which is expected to be affected, ECCC warned.