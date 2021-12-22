BC announces another record-high COVID-19 case count on Wednesday

British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 1,474 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 231,117.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 7,253 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 187 individuals are currently hospitalized and 71 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 435 new cases, 2,277 total active cases

435 new cases, 2,277 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 711 new cases, 2,952 total active cases

711 new cases, 2,952 total active cases Interior Health: 113 new cases, 683 total active cases

113 new cases, 683 total active cases Northern Health: 39 new cases, 195 total active cases

39 new cases, 195 total active cases Island Health: 176 new cases, 1,146 total active cases

176 new cases, 1,146 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, one total active case

Health officials did not give an update on the number of Omicron variant COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Updated numbers are expected on Thursday.

There have been six new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,409 deaths in British Columbia. This includes three in Fraser Health, one in Northern Health, and two in Island Health.

To date, 87.6% (4,366,010) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7% (4,122,434) have received their second dose.

From December 14 to 20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.3% of cases, and from December 7 to December 20, they accounted for 70.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 14 to 20) – Total 5,944



Not vaccinated: 1,602 (27.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 78 (1.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 4,264 (71.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 7 to 20) – Total 183



Not vaccinated: 122 (66.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 7 (3.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 54 (29.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 14 to 20)

Not vaccinated: 226

Partially vaccinated: 38.3

Fully vaccinated: 93.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 7 to 20)

Not vaccinated: 28.1

Partially vaccinated: 6

Fully vaccinated: 1.2