Chaotic weather in store for BC this week as it intensifies

The forecast seems to be intensifying this week with strong winds, persistent rain, cold temperatures and expected snow up ahead.

In Metro Vancouver, locals may find that the wind this afternoon considerably picks up.

On Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said a special weather statement is out for Metro Vancouver as strong winds today may cause tree branches to break and lead to power outages.

“A low pressure system will move from the Gulf of Alaska into central B.C. today. Gusty southwesterly winds will develop this evening in Metro Vancouver and the southern Gulf Islands,” a statement reads.

The wind is starting off in the southeast gusting at 30 km/h and then increasing to 30 km/h this afternoon. However, in the evening, the wind southwest 50 km/h is expected to intensify to 70 km/h.

“The strongest wind gusts are expected near the Strait of Georgia,” ECCC added. “Winds will ease Tuesday morning as the system moves further inland.”

The Special weather statement is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

Snow ahead

Last week, a meteorologist with ECCC warned an arctic blast is set to slam into Vancouver and bring a risk of snow.

As he predicted last week, ECCC continues to expect snow as soon as Wednesday with a 60% chance of flurries.

While snow in February may seem strange for some, the meteorologist ensured the weather Metro Vancouver has been facing has been fairly typical.

Hazardous road conditions

Meanwhile, drivers driving from Hope to Merritt, are being warned of weather conditions impacting the roads.

Along the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, there are an expected 25 to 35 centimetres expected to fall near the summit by Tuesday morning.

“An approaching Pacific frontal system will give snow to the B.C. Interior. Snow near the summit of Coquihalla Highway will continue today and is expected to intensify this evening,” ECCC explained. “The snow will taper off to a few flurries Tuesday afternoon.”

ECCC is advising drivers to consider postponing non-essential trips until road conditions improve.

“Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.”

If drivers are still going to cruise through, ECCC added they should prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Downpour in Fraser Valley

And in the Fraser Valley, the rain is expected to persist until the night, “with total rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm.”

“A front will remain stationary over southern BC for an extended period bringing rain to the eastern Fraser Valley,” ECCC explained. “The heavy rain will taper off Tuesday morning.”

Downpours like this may cause flash floods and pooling of water on roads so low-lying areas may experience flooding.