Snow dump transforms Metro Vancouver into winter wonderland (PHOTOS)

The entrance to Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park (Daily Hive Vancouver)

An overnight snowstorm blanketed Metro Vancouver in several centimetres of packing snow, and many residents woke up Thursday morning to their neighbourhoods looking completely transformed.

Several post-secondary institutions cancelled classes, making it a true snow day for many students.

Residents may only have a limited time to walk in the winter wonderland, though. Environment Canada says the weather could turn to freezing rain during the day Thursday, which could wash away some of the snow.

Snow around Mount Pleasant ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/FSGBoVDcCk — John Delaney (@TheJohnAllan) January 6, 2022

Snowy morning in Crescent Beach. pic.twitter.com/ofb9HZaKQQ — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) January 6, 2022

Lots of snow in Vancouver. I can see why Canada Soccer put this months game in Hamilton 😏 pic.twitter.com/i93VMt5gsk — James (@huttonjp) January 6, 2022

Roads are snow covered and look slippery in Mount Pleasant #Vancouver Be careful out there. We got at least 15 to 20 cm! Pics of W 16th Ave. #BCStorm #vancouversnow pic.twitter.com/f7zZS7zrbA — A Bisson (@BissonYVR) January 6, 2022

