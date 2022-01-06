NewsWeather

Snow dump transforms Metro Vancouver into winter wonderland (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Jan 6 2022, 5:07 pm
The entrance to Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park (Daily Hive Vancouver)

An overnight snowstorm blanketed Metro Vancouver in several centimetres of packing snow, and many residents woke up Thursday morning to their neighbourhoods looking completely transformed.

Several post-secondary institutions cancelled classes, making it a true snow day for many students.

Residents may only have a limited time to walk in the winter wonderland, though. Environment Canada says the weather could turn to freezing rain during the day Thursday, which could wash away some of the snow.

 

snow English Bay

The winter landscape at English Bay (Daily Hive Vancouver)

park benches

English Bay park benches were covered in snow (Daily Hive Vancouver)

dog west end snow

This dog needed its winter coat and boots for a morning walk (Daily Hive Vanocuver)

 

dog snow

This small dog found some deep snow in Gastown (Daily Hive Vancouver)

frozen lost lagoon

Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park was frozen and covered in snow. (Daily Hive Vancouver)

snow barclay

Snow in the West End (Daily Hive Vancouver)

downtown

Snow in downtown Vancouver and over Robson ice rink. (Daily Hive Vancouver)

Surrey skating rink

A skating rink in Surrey (Submitted)

 

snow east vancouver

An East Vancouver alleyway was blanketed in snow. (Daily Hive Vancouver)

 

 

