Here are the school closures in Vancouver amid winter storm warning

With a winter storm warning in effect in Metro Vancouver, schools across the region are taking preemptive measures.

Environment Canada set a weather alert yesterday and this morning, warning people of hazardous winter conditions. Some schools have decided to cancel classes and close down campuses.

The following universities and colleges have announced cancellations and closures for Thursday, January 6, due to weather conditions:

All campuses are closed today until 6 pm. All university services and campus activities are cancelled until 6 pm.

Campus Alert: Due to severe weather conditions expected overnight and into tomorrow morning, all SFU campuses will be closed Thursday (Jan. 6) until 6:00 P.M. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/s5PQWVeJBv — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) January 6, 2022

Day classes at UBC Vancouver are cancelled. Closures affect classes starting at 8 am until 6:30 pm. A decision on evening classes is pending.

Jan. 6 DAY CLASSES CANCELLED at #UBC Vancouver due to anticipated weather. Students, faculty and staff check https://t.co/ibWUbaKbRD for information and latest updates pic.twitter.com/w7dS59oa1z — University of British Columbia (@UBC) January 6, 2022

All BCIT campuses are closed today, and in-person classes and exams are cancelled. This does not impact online classes.

Due to winter conditions across the lower mainland, all BCIT campuses are CLOSED today, January 6. If your class or work is available online, this does not impact you. Continue to follow https://t.co/g6PioQfLpf and our social media channels for updates on campus conditions. pic.twitter.com/k3VC9uToir — British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) (@bcit) January 6, 2022

The campus is closed today.

Vancouver Community College is closed today, Thursday, Jan. 6, due to inclement weather. Updates will be displayed on the website at https://t.co/ccA5MogHVC pic.twitter.com/AuImgOwjs4 — VCC (@myVCC) January 6, 2022

The following school districts have announced closures:

North Vancouver School District

West Vancouver School District

Vancouver School District

Richmond School District

Surrey School District

Coquitlam School District

Burnaby School District

New Westminster School District

Mission Public Schools

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows School District

Langley School District

Chilliwack School District

Surrey schools closed today all sites. #sd36learn follow media for more info. pic.twitter.com/frfgBsKz9f — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) January 6, 2022

Last week, BC announced that while the children of essential workers would return to school on January 4, the remainder of the students would go back to class on Monday, January 10.

Stay up to date by following your university or school district on Twitter and checking their sites.