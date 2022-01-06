NewsWeather

Here are the school closures in Vancouver amid winter storm warning

Isabelle Docto
Jan 6 2022, 4:17 pm
Here are the school closures in Vancouver amid winter storm warning
@SFU/Twitter

With a winter storm warning in effect in Metro Vancouver, schools across the region are taking preemptive measures.

Environment Canada set a weather alert yesterday and this morning, warning people of hazardous winter conditions. Some schools have decided to cancel classes and close down campuses.

The following universities and colleges have announced cancellations and closures for Thursday, January 6, due to weather conditions:

SFU

All campuses are closed today until 6 pm. All university services and campus activities are cancelled until 6 pm.

UBC

Day classes at UBC Vancouver are cancelled. Closures affect classes starting at 8 am until 6:30 pm. A decision on evening classes is pending.

BCIT

All BCIT campuses are closed today, and in-person classes and exams are cancelled. This does not impact online classes.

VCC

The campus is closed today.

The following school districts have announced closures:

  • North Vancouver School District
  •  West Vancouver School District
  •  Vancouver School District
  •  Richmond School District
  •  Surrey School District
  •  Coquitlam School District
  •  Burnaby School District
  •  New Westminster School District
  •  Mission Public Schools
  •  Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows School District
  •  Langley School District
  •  Chilliwack School District

Last week, BC announced that while the children of essential workers would return to school on January 4, the remainder of the students would go back to class on Monday, January 10.

Stay up to date by following your university or school district on Twitter and checking their sites.

