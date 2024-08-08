Snoop Dogg hyped that Canada used his song: "I love y'all ladies"

Canada’s artistic swim team has gotten the attention of hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg after a memorable performance at the Olympics.

The team of six swimmers took to the world stage yesterday to compete in the Olympics artistic swimming competition. Though the team was not able to nab a medal, coming in sixth overall, they put on quite a show as they performed to a mixtape of some of hip hop’s most influential tracks.

One of the songs that Canada used was Snoop Dogg’s feature in Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode”. This caught Snoop’s attention and he shouted out Canada during a segment on NBC’s Olympic coverage.

“Oh Canada, shoutout to Canada. I didn’t know that I left that kind of impression when I did my tour,” joked Snoop Dogg. “I love y’all ladies, way to go.”

Snoop Dogg with a shoutout to the Canadian artistic swim team after they used his song in their routine. “I love ya’ll ladies, way to go!” pic.twitter.com/nCE9PZ5qJS — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 8, 2024

It’s quite an endorsement to have Snoop Dogg himself commend the Canadian team on their performance. The other hip-hop artists featured during Canada’s routine were 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

It was a mix of songs inspired by the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

This isn’t the first time that a hip-hop icon has waded into the Olympics. American rapper Flava Flav has been making headlines as the official hype man for the American water polo team and has offered to pay rent for a USA discus thrower.

Snoop Dogg has also been busy around the Games, working with NBC. The 52-year-old rap legend has done just about everything one can do at the Paris Olympics, including carrying the torch at the opening ceremony, getting dressed to the nines in equestrian gear, and checking out the Louvre museum.

It was only fitting that he would also get a shoutout during Canada’s artistic swim routine.