Olympic athlete can't pay rent but Flava Flav is stepping in

American Olympic athlete Veronica Fraley likely wasn’t expecting to get help from a music star when she posted a frustrated plea to social media earlier today.

The 24-year-old discus thrower, who attends Vanderbilt University, made a post on X explaining that, despite being at the top of her craft, she’s still struggling to pay rent.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent,” she started.

“My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses.”

I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent 😒 my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything 😂) enough to buy new cars and houses 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 — Veronica™⚓️ (@vmfraley) August 1, 2024

Rapper Flavor Flav stepped up quickly in the reply section and said that he would send the money instantly to ensure Fraley was ready to compete.

Flavor Flav has already been making headlines in Paris as he sponsors the American women’s water polo team. He originally discovered the team through a social media post and has backed them with money and support ever since.

I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

The artist has continued to support the water polo team through these Games, both financially and in the crowd. He’s been seen many times wearing a water polo cap around Paris and has caught plenty of attention.

He’s a staunch supporter of women’s sports and has proven that throughout these Games.

Man of my word,!!! This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can’t fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am https://t.co/T8zZ3usMbu — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

In addition to the money, the famous celebrity even said he would attend Fraley’s event in person to cheer her on.

Flavor Flav wasn’t the only one who stepped up to help Fraley during her time in need. Reddit co-founder and husband to Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, also offered up his support in the reply section.

C’mon now! I’ll split it with @flavorfav — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 1, 2024

Ohanian was extra generous. He posted a screenshot of him sending the Olympian $7,760, much more than her rent. He says he picked that amount because 776 is his favourite number.