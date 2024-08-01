Snoop Dogg is living his best life at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Fans tuning into the Paris 2024 Olympics have probably noticed Snoop Dogg on their TV screens.

The 52-year-old rapper, who was a torchbearer for the Games, is also working as an NBC Olympics correspondent.

No one has ever been a better choice for a job than Snoop Dogg as an Olympic torchbearer pic.twitter.com/Cr87dVp8tH — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 26, 2024

On top of his coverage, he’s been spotted mixing it up with some of the world’s best-known athletes and has provided laughs for many tuning in worldwide.

Snoop was one of many who were in attendance to watch gymnast Simone Biles compete, going as far as wearing a shirt with the 24-year-old’s face to show his support. Like many, he was in complete awe of her brilliance.

Snoop Dogg is all of us watching Simone Biles compete. 😅 https://t.co/NnkWHCkFKr pic.twitter.com/XUtaPJV7K5 — theScore (@theScore) July 29, 2024

He also spent some time with the USA men’s basketball Olympic team earlier today, and shared a video to his X account to document the experience for fans.

“What’s crackalackin’, it’s the one and only Snoop D.O. Double G, aka Hoop Dogg,” Snoop says over top of the video. “I’m about to do something that’s never been heard of. I’m about to go on the [bus] with the US men’s Olympic team. So follow the Dogg. Let’s go!”

The video saw Snoop mixing it up with several players, including Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. He also announced to the team that he was carrying a Louis Vuitton ball that he needed to be signed before they took off.

#FollowTheDogg we talkin hoops n more!! 😆🏀👊🏿😁🚊🚙 road trippin wit men’s basketball. Who’s next ?? pic.twitter.com/zTuZSCvpnh — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 1, 2024

Perhaps Snoop’s funniest moment of all, however, came when he showed off a pin he was giving to American tennis player Coco Gauff. The pin featured the Olympic rings, but in typical Snoop fashion, they were being exhaled from his mouth.

Coco Gauff’s Olympic pin from Snoop Dogg 🔥 Via @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/tjvbPeIH99 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 29, 2024

Based on Gauff’s reaction a short time later, it seemed as though she absolutely loved the gift.

“Hey Mr. Snoop, thank you for this pin,” Gauff said. “This is the best pin that I’ve ever gotten.”

American singer and rapper Snoop Dogg (@snoopdog) surprised tennis star Coco Gauff with a unique gift, a personalized pin featuring his own image. The thoughtful gesture was a token of appreciation for Gauff's impressive performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In a video shared… pic.twitter.com/cQZ4Nu7Y6s — SEA Today News (@seatodaynews) August 1, 2024

With the Olympics still carrying on for 10 more days, you can expect to see tons of coverage and hilarious content from Snoop Dogg, plenty of which he posts on his own social media pages.